STEM Virtual Career and Grad Fair
STEM Virtual Career and Grad Fair
Free to attend for students and professionals pursuing a career or graduate education in STEM! On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time, chat live with employers and graduate programs. It all happens online, with no travel needed.
This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/stem-Nov2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=stem-virtual-career-and-grad-fair-2026-11-10
Online event (CareerEco virtual platform)
Free
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
CareerEco
events@careereco.com