Free to attend for students and professionals pursuing a career or graduate education in STEM! On Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time, chat live with employers and graduate programs. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/stem-Nov2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=stem-virtual-career-and-grad-fair-2026-11-10