Squam Lakes Association Arboretum Tour

Did you know there is a community arboretum at the Squam Lakes Assocation? Join Lakes Region Conservation Corps Member Chloe at Squam Lakes Association (SLA) on Saturday, June 20th for an arboretum tour and mindfulness workshop. This event will be held from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the SLA off US Route 3 in Holderness, NH. Immerse yourself in the SLA’s Community Arboretum while learning how to identify common New England tree species and care for fruit and nut trees. We will also explore our own connection to nature through guided mindfulness activities inspired by the arboretum.

Please bring comfortable shoes for walking, a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, water, and snacks. Paper and writing utensils will be provided during the mindfulness workshop in the arboretum but you are welcome to bring your own. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, or to sign up for this Adventure Ecology program, visit the SLA website (squamlakes.org) or contact the SLA directly (603-968-7336). The SLA also offers other Adventure Ecology programs throughout the year. These free programs are open to the public and cover a variety of nature and conservation related topics. The Adventure Ecology programs are presented by the LRCC AmeriCorps members at the SLA who perform important conservation work in support of the Association’s mission.

The Squam Lakes Association is dedicated to conserving for public benefit the natural beauty, peaceful character and resources of the watershed. In collaboration with local and state partners the SLA promotes the protection, careful use and shared enjoyment of the lakes, mountains, forests, open spaces and wildlife of the Squam Lakes Region.