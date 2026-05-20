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Squam Lake Weed Watchers

Squam Lake Weed Watchers

Join the Squam Lakes Association on Sunday, June 21 8:30 - 11:30 am and learn how to identify aquatic invasive species. The Weed Watchers volunteer program enables anyone to help protect our lakes against the spread of invasive species by becoming an extra pair of eyes on the lake to spot and report potential invasions. After this training session, you will be able to look for invasive species like variable milfoil on your own and know how to report sightings on Squam as an official Weed Watcher!

We'll begin the day by meeting in the great room for a presentation, and then we'll hit the lake on kayaks to put what we learned into practice. Trained Weed Watchers will also have the opportunity to take out free kayak and canoe rentals in order to survey around the lake.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult, and registration is required for this event.

Variable milfoil was first identified in Squam Lake in 2000. Our efforts hand-pulling and using a Diver Assisted Suction Harvester for removal have proven successful; there has not been a new infestation of variable milfoil identified on the Squam Lakes since 2007. Our Weed Watcher network is crucial for finding invasive blooms so we can stop the spread in its tracks.

To register for this volunteer event, visit our website at squamlakes.org

Squam Lakes Association
free
08:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Association
6039687336
kgurney@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/SRR2022

Artist Group Info

info@squamlakes.org
Squam Lakes Association
534 US Route 3
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7336
info@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/

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