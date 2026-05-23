© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Squam Lake Water Quality Excursion

Screenshot

Squam Lake Water Quality Excursion

The Squam Lakes Association's water-quality data set is the oldest in the northeast, and we need YOU to help keep it going. Volunteer water quality monitoring is a great way to get involved in the Squam community, get outside, and contribute to important research. Join us to collect water column samples and a data profile at two of our monitoring sites, Moultonborough Bay and Loon Reef, on Sunday, June 14th, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm.

The purpose of this excursion is to get folks out on the water and show them how the SLA and its volunteers collect water quality data. Participants will get hands-on experience using our equipment on the boat. We will meet at the SLA headquarters and then head out on the lake to complete two water samples. Once we're finished, we will dock on Moon or Bowman Island to eat lunch and take in the scenic views.

The SLA has been building its water quality data set since 1978. Our volunteer network is crucial to gathering samples and measurements at our deep-water monitoring sites across the watershed.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult, and registration is required for this event.

To register for this volunteer event, visit our website at squamlakes.org

Squam Lakes Association
free
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Association
6039687336
kgurney@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/SRR2022

Artist Group Info

info@squamlakes.org
Squam Lakes Association
534 US Route 3
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7336
info@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.