Squam Lake Water Quality Excursion

The Squam Lakes Association's water-quality data set is the oldest in the northeast, and we need YOU to help keep it going. Volunteer water quality monitoring is a great way to get involved in the Squam community, get outside, and contribute to important research. Join us to collect water column samples and a data profile at two of our monitoring sites, Moultonborough Bay and Loon Reef, on Sunday, June 14th, 9:00 am - 3:00 pm.

The purpose of this excursion is to get folks out on the water and show them how the SLA and its volunteers collect water quality data. Participants will get hands-on experience using our equipment on the boat. We will meet at the SLA headquarters and then head out on the lake to complete two water samples. Once we're finished, we will dock on Moon or Bowman Island to eat lunch and take in the scenic views.

The SLA has been building its water quality data set since 1978. Our volunteer network is crucial to gathering samples and measurements at our deep-water monitoring sites across the watershed.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult, and registration is required for this event.

To register for this volunteer event, visit our website at squamlakes.org