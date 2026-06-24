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Squam Lake Inspired Monoprints

Squam Lake Inspired Monoprints

Join the Squam Lakes Association and local artist MaryAnn McGarry for a Squam Lake inspired monoprint workshop. Spend the morning heading out on the lake on our barge boat, Calypso, to take reference photos, find inspiration and collect zooplankton. Head back to the Squam Lakes Association Water Quality Lab to view the zooplankton through a screen projected microscope to stencil and paint for our monoprints. After a break for lunch, MaryAnn McGarry will give instruction on creating the Squam inspired monoprints! Everyone will go home with at least one of their very own monoprints.

Registration is $45 and includes all art materials - participants are welcome to bring their own supplies if preferred.

The Squam Lakes Association is dedicated to conserving for public benefit the natural beauty, peaceful character and resources of the watershed. In collaboration with local and state partners the SLA promotes the protection, careful use and shared enjoyment of the lakes, mountains, forests, open spaces and wildlife of the Squam Lakes Region.

For more information visit the SLA website (squamlakes.org) or contact the SLA directly (603-968-7336).

Squam Lakes Association
$45
09:30 AM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Assocciation
6039687336
info@squamlakes.org
www.squamlakes.org

Artist Group Info

MaryAnn McGarry
Squam Lakes Association
534 US Route 3
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7336
info@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/

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