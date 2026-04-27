Join us for a weekend of painting, creativity, and connection—outdoors in beautiful Middlebury, Vermont! ﻿The 2nd annual Sparrow Plein Air Festival is a three-day painting and sketching event that transforms Middlebury into a vibrant, open-air studio and is open to artists of all ages, levels, and mediums. Whether you’re a seasoned plein air painter or picking up a brush for the first time, you’re invited to capture the world around you in real time alongside a welcoming creative community. Visitors are invited to explore the town, watch artists at work in real time throughout downtown streets, riverbanks, gardens, and historic sites, and enjoy family-friendly demonstrations and community programming all weekend long.

Dates: June 12–14, 2026

Location: Middlebury, VT

Admission: Free and open to the public (artist participation passes available for purchase and families with young artists are encouraged to join)

What to expect:

Daily plein air painting throughout Middlebury, with opportunities to watch artists work in real time

Live artist demonstrations and hands-on workshops with visiting painters

Community events including a Creemee Social and Cookie Hour—fun for families and young artists alike

Wet Paint Exhibit & Sale, featuring festival-created artwork on view and available for purchase through July 4 weekend

Flexible, choose-your-own-adventure experience for artists, with a curated map of scenic painting locations, local tips, and amenities

Artist perks including welcome packets (water, snacks, and local goodies), optional participation in the Wet Paint Sale, and access to giveaways and exclusive local discounts

Artist Participant Pricing:

-1-Day Pass: $45

-2-Day Pass: $65

-Artists aged 17 and under may register for $10 a day with adult registration, with junior supply bundles available for purchase at check in. All participants under the age of 18 must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times during the festival.

