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Seaglass Candy Corn Tree Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Seaglass Candy Corn Tree Workshop and Wine Tasting at Wine on Main

Create a Candy Corn Sea Glass Tree!

Get into the fall spirit and create your own Candy Corn Sea Glass Tree using beautiful shades of tumbled glass arranged in a fun candy corn-inspired gradient! Includes a full wine tasting and light snacks.

In this hands-on workshop, you’ll create your own unique Candy Corn Sea Glass Tree, featuring layers of Tumbled glass in warm- yellow, orange, and white tones inspired by everyone’s favorite fall candy!

Enjoy a wine tasting featuring 4 specially selected wines while getting creative in a fun and relaxed setting.

$70pp and limited to 20 people.
What’s included:

•Seasonal wine pairing

•1.5–2 hour instructor-led class for your selected date.

•All materials needed to complete one (1) Candy Corn Sea Glass Tree, plus tools to use during the workshop.

•A fun, relaxed atmosphere with great company to craft in!

Please note that this is a 21+ event. No spectators, please.

Wine on Main
$70pp
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 13 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wine on Main
6038975828
info@wineonmainnh.com
http://www.wineonmainnh.com
Wine on Main
9 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-897-5828
https://wineonmainnh.com/

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