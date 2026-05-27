Scouting for Bigfoot: A Family Forest Adventure at Charmingfare Farm

Get ready for a one-of-a-kind family adventure at Charmingfare Farm in Candia, New Hampshire. Scouting for Bigfoot invites families to explore the woods, follow clues, enjoy storytelling, meet live animals, and experience the excitement of a guaranteed Bigfoot sighting.

This outdoor adventure blends mystery, imagination, and farm fun into a memorable day for kids and adults. Guests will travel to the Discovery Outpost, search for signs of Bigfoot, take part in interactive trail activities, and enjoy the atmosphere of a classic summer farm event.

The event also includes access to Charmingfare Farm’s animal exhibits, live music, Bigfoot stories, a Bigfoot Calling Contest, games, vendors, and cookout favorites available for purchase.

Whether your family believes in Bigfoot or just loves a good outdoor adventure, this event is designed to be fun, playful, and memorable.

Event Highlights:

• Scenic forest adventure through Bigfoot’s rumored habitat

• Interactive clues and storytelling along the trail

• Guaranteed Bigfoot sighting and photo opportunity

• Discovery Outpost experience

• Bigfoot Scavenger Hunt

• Bigfoot Calling Contest

• Live music and Bigfoot tales

• Access to Charmingfare Farm’s animal exhibits

• Games, vendors, hamburgers, hot dogs, and family fun

Dates: June 27 & 28, 2026

Location: Charmingfare Farm, Candia, NH

Tickets: Adults and children 24 months and older require admission. Children 23 months and under are free.