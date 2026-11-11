Science on Tap: Managing NH Forests

Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic. Science on Tap is an adult education program offered by the SEE Science Center. These events are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Food and drink are available for purchase. Doors open at 5:00pm discussion starts at 6:00pm.

Topic for December 8th: Managing NH Forests

Forest conservation began in New Hampshire back in 1901. Join us to discuss how the science has influenced techniques and policies to maintain this ecosystem. Discover how new research helps adjust strategies to meet the 21st century challenges to forest health from climate change to development to invasive species.

Panelists will include:

Dave Anderson, Senior Director of Education Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests