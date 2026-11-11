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Science on Tap: Managing NH Forests

A trail in a lush forest along the Kancamagus Highway, in White Mountain National Forest, New Hampshire

Science on Tap: Managing NH Forests

Science on Tap events are informal discussions with local scientists and experts on a particular topic. Science on Tap is an adult education program offered by the SEE Science Center. These events are free and open to the public, but advanced sign up is appreciated. Food and drink are available for purchase. Doors open at 5:00pm discussion starts at 6:00pm.

Topic for December 8th: Managing NH Forests

Forest conservation began in New Hampshire back in 1901. Join us to discuss how the science has influenced techniques and policies to maintain this ecosystem. Discover how new research helps adjust strategies to meet the 21st century challenges to forest health from climate change to development to invasive species.

Panelists will include:
Dave Anderson, Senior Director of Education Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests

Stark Brewing Company
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SEE Science Center
6036690400
info@see-sciencecenter.org
see-sciencecenter.org
Stark Brewing Company
500 N. Commercial St
Manchester, New Hampshire

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