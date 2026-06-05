Salem Arts Festival 2026 - MA

The 18th annual Salem Arts Festival returns June 5-7, 2026, as a special "Salem 400+" edition celebrating four centuries of Salem's creative heritage. This free, family-friendly event transforms historic downtown Salem into an immersive artistic experience, attracting over 10,000 visitors annually.

What to Expect

Explore a juried visual arts gallery at Old Town Hall featuring 60+ works by regional artists competing for Best in Show and the John Boris Memorial Award. Browse a curated artisan marketplace across downtown Salem on Saturday and Sunday, with local makers offering ceramics, jewelry, textiles, woodworking, prints, and more.

Experience live performances across multiple outdoor stages throughout the weekend, including music spanning folk to hip hop, dance from flamenco to contemporary, circus arts, poetry, and more. Watch 12 talented muralists transform blank canvases into vibrant 8'×4' artworks during the Mural Slam at Artists' Row, then vote for your favorite via QR code to determine the People's Choice winner.

Participate in hands-on art-making activities, contribute to the festival's signature Community Art Project, and kick off the weekend Friday evening with the Tiny Art Spree-a fast-paced art exchange fundraiser where $20 tickets give you the chance to take home original artwork.

Festival Highlights

Friday, June 5 (5:30-8:30 PM): Gallery opening, performances at Derby Square, and Tiny Art Spree at 7 PM

Saturday, June 6 (11 AM-7 PM): All festival components active-gallery, artisan marketplace, performances, mural slam, community art, interactive activities

Sunday, June 7 (11 AM-6 PM): All festival components continue through closing

Locations and Access

The festival spans downtown Salem's most beloved spaces: Old Town Hall, Derby Square, Artists' Row, Armory Park, the Pedestrian Mall, and areas near the Peabody Essex Museum. Essex Street and Front Street close to vehicles Saturday and Sunday (8 AM-7 PM), creating pedestrian-friendly festival zones.

Free admission to all events and activities. Bathrooms are available at Artists' Row, the NPS Visitor Center, and Destination Salem. Rain contingency plans ensure performances continue regardless of the weather.

Supporting Local Creativity

Produced collaboratively by Salem Main Streets and Creative Collective MA, the Salem Arts Festival strengthens Salem's creative economy while providing platforms for emerging and established artists. The event embodies community connection, economic revitalization, and the celebration of diverse creative voices.

Title Sponsor: @jennistuartjewelry

Festival Partner: @peabodyessex

Foundation Support: @levittfoundation

Creative Directors: @salemwitchmuseum, @witchcitywalkingtours, and @salemnighttour

Performance Sponsors: @kotosalemma, @finzseafoodsalem, @salemhistoricaltours, and @modernmillievintage

Social Media Sponsors: @pgshetlandpark, @nocturnesalem, and Goldberg Properties

Produced by @salemmainstreets and @creativecollectivema

This special "Salem 400+" edition honors Salem's deep artistic roots while looking forward to the next chapter of creative innovation in this historic city.

Plan your visit at salemartsfestival.com

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3467702-0?pid=10413

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3467702-2?pid=10413

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3467702-3?pid=10413

Date and Time: Fri, 05 Jun 2026 - Sun, 07 Jun 2026

Venue details: Downtown Salem District, Salem, Massachusetts, 01970, United States

Category: Festivals