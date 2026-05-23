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Sabrina & The Jazzcats

Sabrina & The Jazzcats

Sabrina & The Jazzcats
Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - 6:30 PM EDT
Moon, Stars & Dreams – Jazz, Swing & Pop

Join us as Sabrina & The Jazzcats bring their musical chemistry with a new set of timeless tunes celebrating the theme of Moon, Stars & Dreams. Expect lush renditions of classics like Dream a Little Dream of Me, Stars Fell on Alabama, How High the Moon, A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes, Polkadots & Moonbeams, and more—each paired with stories of the jazz and pop legends who made them famous.

Featuring Fred Haas (piano & saxophone), Sabrina Brown (vocals), Billy Rosen (guitar), and Eric Von Ammon (mandolin, percussion & vocals).

Let the music carry you away under the Moon, Stars & Dreams…

Tickets: Pay-what-you-wish: Suggested Minimum $15

ArtisTree Community Arts Center
$15
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ArtisTree Community Arts Center
(802) 457-3500
info@artistreevt.org
http://www.artistreevt.org
ArtisTree Community Arts Center
2095 Pomfret Road
South Pomfret, Vermont 05067
802-457-3500
info@artistreevt.org
http://www.artistreevt.org

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