Sabrina & The Jazzcats

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - 6:30 PM EDT

Moon, Stars & Dreams – Jazz, Swing & Pop

Join us as Sabrina & The Jazzcats bring their musical chemistry with a new set of timeless tunes celebrating the theme of Moon, Stars & Dreams. Expect lush renditions of classics like Dream a Little Dream of Me, Stars Fell on Alabama, How High the Moon, A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes, Polkadots & Moonbeams, and more—each paired with stories of the jazz and pop legends who made them famous.

Featuring Fred Haas (piano & saxophone), Sabrina Brown (vocals), Billy Rosen (guitar), and Eric Von Ammon (mandolin, percussion & vocals).

Let the music carry you away under the Moon, Stars & Dreams…

Tickets: Pay-what-you-wish: Suggested Minimum $15