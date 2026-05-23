Rock My Soul Concert
Rock My Soul Concert
Come hear our wonderful choir and soloists perform Sounds of Struggle, Spirit, and Hope as we perform songs by Paul Simon, Garth Brooks, The Staple Singers, The Consolers, Sweet Honey in the Rock and many more! The Word Barn meadow is a lovely open air environment with a fire pit and beverages and ice cream for purchase! Come relax, sing, or shout! For tickets, visit www.projectmusicworks.org
The Word Barn
$25.00
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Project Music Works
info@projectmusicworks.org
Artist Group Info
marycook810@gmail.com
The Word Barn
66 Newfields RoadExeter, New Hampshire 03833