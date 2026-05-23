Rock My Soul Concert

Come hear our wonderful choir and soloists perform Sounds of Struggle, Spirit, and Hope as we perform songs by Paul Simon, Garth Brooks, The Staple Singers, The Consolers, Sweet Honey in the Rock and many more! The Word Barn meadow is a lovely open air environment with a fire pit and beverages and ice cream for purchase! Come relax, sing, or shout! For tickets, visit www.projectmusicworks.org