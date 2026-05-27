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Reptile Day at Charmingfare Farm

Reptile Day at Charmingfare Farm

Bring the family to Charmingfare Farm for Reptile Day, a fun and educational animal adventure featuring an exciting live reptile show, up-close reptile encounters, farm animals, and summer fun in Candia, NH.

Kids and adults can learn about amazing reptiles, meet Shelly the sulcata tortoise, enjoy a photo opportunity, and spend the day exploring the farm.

Activities Include
• Live reptile show at 1:00 PM
• Meet reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates up close
• Meet Shelly, Charmingfare Farm’s sulcata tortoise
• Free reptile photo opportunity from 2:00 PM–3:00 PM
• Children’s reptile activity sheet
• Visit Charmingfare Farm’s animal exhibits
• Optional pony rides, horse-drawn rides, and tractor train rides with ride wristband

Event Date:
Saturday, July 18, 2026

A great summer event for families, kids, animal lovers, and anyone looking for something fun and different to do in New Hampshire.

Charmingfare Farm
$23
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

john pyteraf
6034835623
support@charmingfare.com
https://www.visitthefarm.com/
Charmingfare Farm
774 High Street
Candia, New Hampshire 03034
(603) 483-5623
events@charmingfare.com
https://www.visitthefarm.com/

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