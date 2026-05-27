Reptile Day at Charmingfare Farm

Bring the family to Charmingfare Farm for Reptile Day, a fun and educational animal adventure featuring an exciting live reptile show, up-close reptile encounters, farm animals, and summer fun in Candia, NH.

Kids and adults can learn about amazing reptiles, meet Shelly the sulcata tortoise, enjoy a photo opportunity, and spend the day exploring the farm.

Activities Include

• Live reptile show at 1:00 PM

• Meet reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates up close

• Meet Shelly, Charmingfare Farm’s sulcata tortoise

• Free reptile photo opportunity from 2:00 PM–3:00 PM

• Children’s reptile activity sheet

• Visit Charmingfare Farm’s animal exhibits

• Optional pony rides, horse-drawn rides, and tractor train rides with ride wristband

Event Date:

Saturday, July 18, 2026

A great summer event for families, kids, animal lovers, and anyone looking for something fun and different to do in New Hampshire.