Reptile Day at Charmingfare Farm
Reptile Day at Charmingfare Farm
Bring the family to Charmingfare Farm for Reptile Day, a fun and educational animal adventure featuring an exciting live reptile show, up-close reptile encounters, farm animals, and summer fun in Candia, NH.
Kids and adults can learn about amazing reptiles, meet Shelly the sulcata tortoise, enjoy a photo opportunity, and spend the day exploring the farm.
Activities Include
• Live reptile show at 1:00 PM
• Meet reptiles, amphibians, and invertebrates up close
• Meet Shelly, Charmingfare Farm’s sulcata tortoise
• Free reptile photo opportunity from 2:00 PM–3:00 PM
• Children’s reptile activity sheet
• Visit Charmingfare Farm’s animal exhibits
• Optional pony rides, horse-drawn rides, and tractor train rides with ride wristband
Event Date:
Saturday, July 18, 2026
A great summer event for families, kids, animal lovers, and anyone looking for something fun and different to do in New Hampshire.