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Red Solo Cup: A Tribute to Toby Keith

Red Solo Cup: A Tribute to Toby Keith

Red Solo Cup was formed after the passing of Legendary country singer Toby Keith on February 5, 2024, after a long battle with cancer, when some country musicians were asked to perform a tribute concert at Toby’s former bar at Gillette Stadium: “Toby Keith’s I Love this Bar and Grill”. The show was a huge success, and the band discovered James Hewitt, a Toby look alike and sound-alike. His vocal performance that day was stunningly similar to the late great singer. The band received a standing ovation and was urged to perform again as a tribute band. Red Solo Cup – a Tribute to Toby Keith was formed. The band now performs most of Toby's catalogue including (20) #1 hit country songs including smash hits: "Shoulda Been a Cowboy", "How Do You Like Me Now", “Who's Your Daddy" the patriotic "Courtesy of the Red White & Blue" and "American Soldier" and many more.

The Park Theatre
$35
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/
The Park Theatre
19 Main Street
Jaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org
https://theparktheatre.org/

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