Red Solo Cup was formed after the passing of Legendary country singer Toby Keith on February 5, 2024, after a long battle with cancer, when some country musicians were asked to perform a tribute concert at Toby’s former bar at Gillette Stadium: “Toby Keith’s I Love this Bar and Grill”. The show was a huge success, and the band discovered James Hewitt, a Toby look alike and sound-alike. His vocal performance that day was stunningly similar to the late great singer. The band received a standing ovation and was urged to perform again as a tribute band. Red Solo Cup – a Tribute to Toby Keith was formed. The band now performs most of Toby's catalogue including (20) #1 hit country songs including smash hits: "Shoulda Been a Cowboy", "How Do You Like Me Now", “Who's Your Daddy" the patriotic "Courtesy of the Red White & Blue" and "American Soldier" and many more.