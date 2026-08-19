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Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative presents Hook's Tale

Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative presents Hook's Tale

All ages. Join Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative for a staged reading and get Hook’s side of the story! Captain James Hook, badly maligned by a certain play and despised by generations of Peter Pan fans, finally gets to clear his name. The good Captain, with the aid of his friend Smee, tells his life-story in this family-friendly play, recounting his friendship with and ultimate betrayal by Peter Pan, his romance with Tiger Lily, his familial relationship with the Darling family, and his adoption of a lovable crocodile named Daisy. In narrating his tale, he uncovers the hidden treasure of Neverland, discovers the identity of his long-lost father, and learns the importance of growing up and growing old.

Laconia Public Library
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

info@laconialibrary.org
Laconia Public Library
695 Main Street
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
(603) 524-4775
info@laconialibrary.org
http://laconialibrary.org

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