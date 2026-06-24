Pop-up Exhibit with Sanjay Suchak and The Writing Gallery

Sanjay Suchak is an American photographer known for his work with popular musical artists and global brands, and for documenting issues of modern social justice. On Monday July 13th, from 2 to 5pm, The Eleventh Letter Writing Gallery welcomes Sanjay to Concord, NH for a very special pop-up exhibit featuring his artwork. Visitors can chat with him about his career and experiences, peruse his work, and purchase his photographs. The exhibit is free and open to the community.

This pop-up is part of a larger event in Concord taking place that same day, July 13th. Wine on Main, Blossom Yoga & Wellness, and the East Coast Caravan Community are once again teaming up to co-host the 4th Annual “Day 0 Celebration in Bicentennial Square.”

The “Day 0” celebration started in 2023 as a way to bring Dave Matthews Band fans together prior to their shows in Gilford, NH. Today, the party in the square is a full-fledged community event, attracting not only visitors in town for the concerts but locals from Concord and the greater community as well. It is free, family-friendly, and open to the public. The celebration features yoga in Bicentennial Square, wine tastings, live music, pop-up shops, a food truck, and more.

Sanjay has worked with Dave Matthews Band since 2017 as their official tour photographer. This is an exciting opportunity to hear about his life on the road with the band and to see more of his portfolio. We are so excited to welcome him to the event this year.

In addition to working with Dave Matthews Band and other musical artists, Sanjay has pieces in many private collections, the Spencer Museum of Art, The Museum of Contemporary Art - Los Angeles, The University of Virginia - Special Collections, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and others. He has created commercial commissions for clients, ranging from banks to universities to nonprofits. For ten years he was the Senior Photographer at the University of Virginia.

The Eleventh Letter Writing Gallery

146 North Main Street

Concord, NH 03301