Polliwogs: Forest Floor Friends

Step into the quiet world right beneath the trees, where leaves, logs, and stones hide little surprises waiting to be discovered. Tiny creatures, soft moss, and interesting textures make every step an adventure. Stories, songs, and movement bring the forest floor to life for curious little explorers.

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A fun group for the littlest explorers amongst us! Join us and bring along your favorite grown-up for music, art, dancing and exploring; with

Racci Raccoon! (puppet)

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Recommended ages: PreK with adult

Physical Demand: [2] = Activity includes up to 1/2 mile of walking on uneven terrain; no steep slopes.

