Peter Mayer Concert

Gilford Community Church is delighted to welcome back acclaimed singer, songwriter, and guitarist Peter Mayer for a special benefit concert on Friday, November 20, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $20, with all proceeds supporting the important work of Church of Another Chance.

A gifted musician and storyteller from Minnesota, Mayer has earned a devoted following for his extraordinary guitar playing, thoughtful lyrics, warm humor, and ability to find wonder and meaning in everyday life. His music explores themes of love, compassion, gratitude, spirituality, and our shared humanity, inviting listeners to appreciate the beauty of the world and our connections with one another.

Mayer is no stranger to Gilford Community Church, having performed there numerous times over the past 25 years. His concerts have become a favorite among those who appreciate music that is both entertaining and deeply meaningful.

The concert also reflects the spirit of Gilford Community Church, a progressive, inclusive, and welcoming congregation that believes there is room at the table for everyone. The church embraces people of diverse backgrounds, beliefs, and life experiences, encouraging open-minded exploration, thoughtful conversation, and a shared commitment to making the world a more compassionate place.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit Church of Another Chance, an organization dedicated to offering hope, dignity, and opportunities for positive change to individuals affected by incarceration. Its work reflects the belief that every person has inherent worth and deserves the possibility of a new beginning.

“We are thrilled to welcome Peter back to Gilford,” said the church’s pastor, Rev. Michael Graham. “His music speaks to so much of what we value as a congregation—the importance of kindness, the beauty of life, and the connections that bring us together. And it’s especially meaningful to know that this wonderful evening of music will support the important work of Church of Another Chance.”

Light refreshments will be served. Guests are welcome to bring their own beverages.

The concert is open to everyone, regardless of religious affiliation or belief. All are invited to enjoy an evening of exceptional music, warm fellowship, and support for a worthy cause. This version is ready for distribution once you’ve approved the attributed quotation.

