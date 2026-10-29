Paws & Poses Yoga: Teens & Tweens Edition

Exciting events are happening at your local animal shelter for youth programming!

Join us on Friday, November 20th, from 5–6 PM at the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) for a special yoga class designed for tweens and teens ages 10–14! This class is an adapted version of our popular adult session and includes time with some of our adoptable pets. Participants will also enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of the shelter and learn more about ARLNH’s role in the community.

- Spots are limited, so be sure to sign up your child soon!

- No yoga mat? No problem - we’ve got you covered.

- Proceeds from the event benefit ARLNH.

- A special thank you to Let's Play & Namaste for making this event possible!

To learn more about this and other upcoming events, and to register, visit www.rescueleague.org/events

