Parent-Child Play and Learn
Parent-Child Play and Learn
Our Family Place Libraries Parent-Child Play & Learn is five weeks of hands-on learning through play for kids and the chance to talk with Community Resource Specialists for parents!
Parent-Child Play & Learn is targeted at children ages 1 to 3 AND their caregivers. Siblings birth to age 5 are welcome, however a toddler MUST attend. Registration is appreciated for safety and room capacity.
Maxfield Public Library
Every week through Jun 03, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Wednesday: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Supported By
Maxfield Public Library
6037985153
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
Artist Group Info
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
Maxfield Public Library
8 Route 129Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
6037985153
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org