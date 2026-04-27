© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Parent-Child Play and Learn

Parent-Child Play and Learn

Our Family Place Libraries Parent-Child Play & Learn is five weeks of hands-on learning through play for kids and the chance to talk with Community Resource Specialists for parents!
Parent-Child Play & Learn is targeted at children ages 1 to 3 AND their caregivers. Siblings birth to age 5 are welcome, however a toddler MUST attend. Registration is appreciated for safety and room capacity.

Maxfield Public Library
Every week through Jun 03, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maxfield Public Library
6037985153
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
Maxfield Public Library
8 Route 129
Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
6037985153
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.