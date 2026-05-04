Outback Presents Nurse Blake

BUT DID YOU DIE? Comedy Tour

Nurse Blake is back with his hilarious new comedy tour with all new content, diving into the wildest things patients and their families say and do. From self-diagnosing Stage 8 Cancer with WebMD to hitting the call light like they are on a game show, nothing is off-limits!

Expect a night of nonstop laughter packed with healthcare workers who desperately need a break. Bring your friends, coworkers, and even that one patient who swore they were allergic to water—this is going to be a night to remember!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 17 at 10 AM EST.

Prices: $55 (Prime)/ $45/$35/$32.50

Make the most of your experience and upgrade your ticket purchase with a package!