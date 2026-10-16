Orienteering For All Ages at the Lee Town Forest, Sunday, October 25th

Newcomers, families, and groups are welcome! Instructions will be available.

Up North Orienteers, a non-profit orienteering club of southern New Hampshire, invites the public to come try orienteering at the Lee Town Forest, Saturday, October 25th. Orienteering is a sport that involves navigating between points using a map and compass. Think of it as treasure hunting in the woods if you like. It is easy to learn and fun for all ages. You can take part individually or as part of a group – it's a great activity for family or friends! For the very young, we also offer a special Geometry-Orienteering that takes place in the field of the school yard. Several courses of different distance and navigational challenge will be offered. Participants may register and start any time between 10 am and 12 noon. Arrive early (10 – 11) to meet other orienteers and to receive beginner instruction, especially if you are new to the sport. Courses will close at 2:30 pm. Rental compasses and electronic punch sticks are free with refundable deposit. The event is staged from the Mastway Elementary School (back side near the playground), 23 Mast Rd, Lee, NH 03861 (Google coordinates: 43.1255, -71.0080).

Additional information, may be found at the Up North Orienteers web site, https://upnoor.org/