(only $5)Moka Pot Comedy Summer Shows Kick Off Party Featuring Mona Forgione

A showcase of local talent at a low price in a cozy space hosted by Nick Sands featuring Mona Forgione!

Mona Forgione is a Massachusetts-born comedian and mother of 3, now causing a stir in New Hampshire. A semi-finalist at the 2020 Boston Comedy Festival and a standout performer at the 2022 Portland Maine Comedy Festival, Mona has opened for comedy heavyweights including Eddie Pepitone, Steve Bjork, Jimmy Dunn, and Kelly McFarland. Her sharp, relatable humor has also landed her on the airwaves with appearances on FrankFM with Mike Morin, WGIR with Jack Heath, and WJYY with Nazzy.