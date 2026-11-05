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On Belay's 18th Annual Gingerbread Build Fundraiser Event

On Belay's 18th Annual Gingerbread Build Fundraiser Event

On Belay’s Annual Gingerbread Build community fundraiser event helps On Belay provide FREE adventure programs for youth (ages 8-18) who are impacted by a loved one’s cancer diagnosis.

On Belay's adventure programs are designed to help kids build resilience, confidence and camaraderie among peers who are facing similar challenges.

All event proceeds help fund the free programs we provide throughout the year, including indoor/outdoor rock climbing, backpacking/hiking, kayaking, surfing, adventure courses... and much more.

Newmarket Elementary School
$45 per team (up to 6 people)
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

On Belay
866-442-3529
info@on-belay.org
https://www.on-belay.org/
Newmarket Elementary School
243 S. Main Street
Newmarket, New Hampshire 03857

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