Of Mice and Men by Majestic Theatre

“Majestic Theatre to present Of Mice and Men on June 19 – 21”

In this powerful tragedy, John Steinbeck’s stage adaptation of his classic novel, explores the friendship between two migrant workers, affable George and mentally challenged Lennie, and their dream of owning a farm.

Two drifters, George and his friend Lennie, with delusions of living off the “fat of the land,” have just arrived at a ranch to work for enough money to buy their own place. Lennie is a little boy in the body of a dangerously powerful man. Lennie’s obsessions with things soft and cuddly have made George cautious about with whom the gentle giant, with his brute strength, associates. His promise to allow Lennie to “tend to the rabbits” on their future land keeps Lennie calm, as the two men work towards their dream. But when a ranch boss’s promiscuous wife is found dead in the barn with a broken neck, George knows that Lennie killed her. Now worried about his own safety, George finds Lennie in his favorite hiding spot. Realizing they can no longer run away, George is faced with a moral question: How should he deal with Lennie before the ranchers find him and take matters into their own hands?

Majestic’s production is directed by Dr. Alan Kaplan, assisted by Aimee Baker and stars: Jeff Cznark, Sean Damboise, Jordan Gagan, Declan Lynch, Mike McKinnon, Benjamin Neff, Allison Sjolund, Keisha Venson, Dusty Wood, and John Wood.

This show is not recommended for children under the age of 17. Please visit our website or call our box office for a content warning.

Of Mice and Men runs on Friday June 19 at 7pm, Saturday, June 20 at 2pm and 7pm and Sunday, June 21 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for seniors 65 and above, and $15 youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance.