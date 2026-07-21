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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

NYC Comic Robby Slowik(Conan, Jon Stewart, Roast of Tom Brady) in Manchester, NH

NYC Comic Robby Slowik(Conan, Jon Stewart, Roast of Tom Brady) in Manchester, NH

Robby Slowik brings us an hour of stand up comedy in preparation for shooting a special soon

2 SHOWS!! 7pm and 9:30pm. PLEASE BUY THE APPROPRIATE TICKET AND SHOW UP TO THE CORRECT SHOW. Doors 30 minutes prior to show time. 16+ with guardian for underage attendees.

Robby Slowik is a stand-up comic, TV Writer, and Podcast Host based in New York City. He has performed stand-up on Conan, and his album, Live Near Carnegie Hall, plays frequently on SiriusXM. He is a regular at The Comedy Cellar and a staple of the New York comedy scene. Online, his clips have amassed over ten million views, and the podcast he co-hosts (Corporate Gossip) has over a million downloads.

Robby has also written for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Schulz Saves America, the Roast of Tom Brady, and The Problem with Jon Stewart on AppleTV+ where he appeared regularly as a correspondent on Jon's podcast.

The Moka Pot
$25
06:30 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 21 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Moka Pot Comedy

Artist Group Info

Robby Slowik
https://punchup.live/robbyslowik
The Moka Pot
8 Hanover St
Manchester, New Hampshire 03101
6037317423
alex.a.lachance@gmail.com
https://mokapotcomedy.eventbrite.com

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