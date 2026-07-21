NYC Comic Robby Slowik(Conan, Jon Stewart, Roast of Tom Brady) in Manchester, NH

Robby Slowik brings us an hour of stand up comedy in preparation for shooting a special soon

2 SHOWS!! 7pm and 9:30pm. PLEASE BUY THE APPROPRIATE TICKET AND SHOW UP TO THE CORRECT SHOW. Doors 30 minutes prior to show time. 16+ with guardian for underage attendees.

Robby Slowik is a stand-up comic, TV Writer, and Podcast Host based in New York City. He has performed stand-up on Conan, and his album, Live Near Carnegie Hall, plays frequently on SiriusXM. He is a regular at The Comedy Cellar and a staple of the New York comedy scene. Online, his clips have amassed over ten million views, and the podcast he co-hosts (Corporate Gossip) has over a million downloads.

Robby has also written for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Schulz Saves America, the Roast of Tom Brady, and The Problem with Jon Stewart on AppleTV+ where he appeared regularly as a correspondent on Jon's podcast.