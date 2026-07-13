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Nulhegan Abenaki Heritage Gathering

Nulhegan Abenaki Heritage Gathering

This year our Gathering will be held at Mount Norris Scout Reservation. This free event will be held August 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Lunch will be provided to the public. Donations will be accepted.
There will be singing, storytelling, drumming, and dancing along with other activities to be enjoyed by adults and children. For example, you may have the opportunity to learn how to pound ash and throw a tomahawk. You can watch a basketmaker or a flintmaker and ask questions. There will also be Abenaki vendors so you can go shopping! Please note that this is always an alcohol and drug-free event. The event will be held rain or shine due to the availability of an indoor facility.

Mount Norris Scout Reservation
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation
802-766-1521
events@abenakitribe.org
https://abenakitribe.org/nulhegan-gathering

Artist Group Info

Francine Poitras Jones
dancingbluewolf@gmail.com
Mount Norris Scout Reservation
1 Boy Scout Camp Road
Eden Mills, Vermont 05652
(804) 943-6197
dancingbluewolf@gmail.com
https://abenakitribe.org/herhttps://abenakitribe.org/heritage-gatheringitage-gathering

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