NSquared Dance: Fun and Games

Press play on Fun and Games with NSquared Dance —an exhilarating professional dance production inspired by the thrill of play! From the mystery of Clue to the competitive spirit of Wii Sports and more, these iconic games leap from the table and screen to the stage through bold, imaginative choreography. The evening features a dynamic mixed repertoire that showcases the company’s athleticism, versatility, and emotional depth.

Suspense. Competition. Nostalgia.

Fun and Games invites you to rediscover the power of play—through dance.

There will be a brief intermission during the performance.

About NSquared Dance:

NSquared Dance is a professional non-profit dance company based in Manchester, NH! Established in 2014 and reborn in Manchester in 2021, our company's mission is to create versatile performances that invite our community to experience, better understand, and feel empowered by dance as a vehicle for creative change in the Granite State! For more information: www.nsquareddance.org

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