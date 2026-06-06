Join us at the 14th annual New Hampshire Maker Fest, an all-ages celebration of creativity and innovation taking place in and around the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in downtown Dover, NH, on Saturday, June 6 from 10am–3pm. Explore hands-on making with engineers, scientists, artists, teachers, musicians, dancers, and so many more talented volunteers! This year’s Fest includes appearances by CoastX with a mini lobster buoy craft, Dover Shockwave Robotics with their basketball shooting robot, SeaPerch with their underwater ROV, MudCity Clay with wheel throwing demos, and even a family-friendly DJ dance party with hula hoops—just to name a few! Admission to both the Fest and the museum exhibits is by a $5 per person suggested donation. Purchase in advance online or donate in person at the Fest. Thank you to presenting sponsor the UNIQUE College Investing Plan sponsored by the State of New Hampshire, and all other generous sponsors including NHPBS, Sprague, Eversource, Albany International, Chinburg, Breezeline, Beswick Engineering, QA Cafe, Granite State Development Corp., Novocure, New England BioLabs, and Martel Plumbing and Heating. Visit https://childrens-museum.org/programs/nh-maker-fest/ to learn more.

