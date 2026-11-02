NH Alt Market - Black Sunday
NH Alt Market - Black Sunday
NH Alt Market is back for their second pop-up art market at the Newmarket Millspace in Newmarket, NH. Over 20 new, small artists and makers will gather on November, 29 to offer you their products. We'll have a collection of talent that ranges from traditional painting and digital art to glasswork and smokeable pottery. Other categories include oddities, zines, fiber arts, merch, vintage and more!
Newmarket Millspace
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
NH Alt Market
nhaltmarket@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Brendan McCormick
bmccormick86@gmail.com
Newmarket Millspace
55 Main StreetNewmarket, New Hampshire 03857
newmarketcontra@gmail.com