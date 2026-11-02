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NH Alt Market - Black Sunday

NH Alt Market - Black Sunday

NH Alt Market is back for their second pop-up art market at the Newmarket Millspace in Newmarket, NH. Over 20 new, small artists and makers will gather on November, 29 to offer you their products. We'll have a collection of talent that ranges from traditional painting and digital art to glasswork and smokeable pottery. Other categories include oddities, zines, fiber arts, merch, vintage and more!

Newmarket Millspace
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 29 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

NH Alt Market
nhaltmarket@gmail.com
nhaltmarket@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Brendan McCormick
bmccormick86@gmail.com
bmccormick.com
Newmarket Millspace
55 Main Street
Newmarket, New Hampshire 03857
newmarketcontra@gmail.com
http://www.newmarketcontra.com

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