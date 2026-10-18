Experience the Spirit of the Season

The New Hampshire World Christmas Market is an outdoor holiday celebration inspired by the historic Christmas markets of Europe, and specifically the German Weihnachtsmärkte. While inspired by the celebrations in Europe, Christmas Around the World is our theme!

The market features live music, photos with Santa (and Mrs. Claus and their elves!), Krampus, a Kid’s Zone, and numerous opportunities to eat, shop, play, and discover your new favorite vendors.

The New Hampshire World Christmas Market is an immersive, family-friendly holiday experience showcasing some of New England’s best food and beverage offerings and most talented artists.

Hosted by the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization Nourish New England, this all-volunteer initiative was created to bring international holiday traditions to New Hampshire, while also supporting charitable efforts across the region.

They will be collecting non-perishable food and necessity donations at the market. Please bring a donation!