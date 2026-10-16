Free to attend for job seekers of all majors, degrees and experience levels! On Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Eastern Time, connect live with employers nationwide hiring for full-time, internship and co-op roles. It all happens online, with no travel needed.

This is an online event. Register free on CareerEco to get into the fair: https://www.careereco.com/events/neurodiv-Nov2026?utm_source=nhpr&utm_medium=community_calendar&utm_campaign=neurodiversity-virtual-career-fair-2026-11-04