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National Trails Day

National Trails Day

Join the SLA on Saturday, June 6th 9:00 am - 2:00 pm as we celebrate National Trails Day by cleaning up a section of our hiking network near Center Sandwich. National Trails Day recognizes the incredible benefits federal, state, and local trails provide for recreation and exposure to nature. We will be doing a ~2 mile hike up Wentworth Trail to the summit of Mt Israel (~4 miles out and back). From there we will make our way down clearing water bars and brush/blowdowns as we descend. We will meet at Mead Base on Diamond Ledge Road and start our day from there.

For more than 75 years, the trails in the Squam Lakes region have been maintained by the Squam Lakes Association. There are 57 miles of hiking trails and 3 miles of mountain bike trails in the SLA network, and the SLA performs over 2,500 hours of trail construction and maintenance each year with help from Volunteer Trail Adopters.

This event is weather dependent. We will reach out if conditions become unsafe for the day.

To register for this volunteer event, visit our website at squamlakes.org

Squam Lakes Association
free
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Squam Lakes Association
6039687336
kgurney@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/SRR2022

Artist Group Info

info@squamlakes.org
Squam Lakes Association
534 US Route 3
Holderness, New Hampshire 03245
603-968-7336
info@squamlakes.org
https://squamlakes.org/

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