Mt. Sunapee Duck Drop
Mt. Sunapee Duck Drop
Drop miniature rubber ducks at targets from the chair lift! For every target you hit, you are entered into a raffle to win that target's prize. Average prize value is $500, ranging from goods to experiences to cash. Spend a fall day on the mountain, with plenty of activity happening around the base lodge. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Boys & Girls Clubs of Kearsarge-Sunapee.
Mount Sunapee
$35
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Boys and Girls Clubs of Central and Northern NH
kjorgensen@nhyouth.org
Mount Sunapee
1398 Route 103Newbury, New Hampshire 03255
6037633500
mtsunapeeinfo@vailresorts.com