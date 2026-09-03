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2026 State Primary Results

Mt. Sunapee Duck Drop

Mt. Sunapee Duck Drop

Drop miniature rubber ducks at targets from the chair lift! For every target you hit, you are entered into a raffle to win that target's prize. Average prize value is $500, ranging from goods to experiences to cash. Spend a fall day on the mountain, with plenty of activity happening around the base lodge. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Boys & Girls Clubs of Kearsarge-Sunapee.

Mount Sunapee
$35
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boys and Girls Clubs of Central and Northern NH
kjorgensen@nhyouth.org
Boys and Girls Club of Central and Northern NH
Mount Sunapee
1398 Route 103
Newbury, New Hampshire 03255
6037633500
mtsunapeeinfo@vailresorts.com
https://www.mountsunapee.com/explore-the-resort/activities-and-events/rhythm-and-brews.aspx

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