Movies at the Majestic: Alfred Hitchcock's "Vertigo"

The last film in our Alfred Hitchcock Film Series is widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made. Vertigo is a haunting exploration of obsession, fear, and identity. Set against the atmospheric backdrop of San Francisco, the story follows retired detective John "Scottie" Ferguson (James Stewart), who is forced into early retirement due to a crippling fear of heights. Hired by an old acquaintance to trail his wife, Madeleine (Kim Novak), Scottie becomes captivated by her mysterious behavior, leading him into a dizzying downward spiral. This film is rated PG, though its complex psychological themes are best suited for mature viewers. During the show, moviegoers can enjoy fresh popcorn and a selection of concessions.