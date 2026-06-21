Morphs & Milestones Live Reptile Program
Morphs & Milestones Live Reptile Program
Morphs & Milestones is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping reptiles, including them in education events, and incorporating them into therapies for persons with special needs.
At this event, their knowledgeable staff will bring multiple reptilian ambassadors and offer hands-on learning opportunities, like snake handling, to engage and inspire young minds.
Join us to see - and learn all about - some incredible creatures! Free and open to the public.
Trumbull Hall
Free
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
Artist Group Info
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
Trumbull Hall
195 Etna RoadEtna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org