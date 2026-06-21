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Morphs & Milestones Live Reptile Program

Morphs & Milestones Live Reptile Program

Morphs & Milestones is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping reptiles, including them in education events, and incorporating them into therapies for persons with special needs.

At this event, their knowledgeable staff will bring multiple reptilian ambassadors and offer hands-on learning opportunities, like snake handling, to engage and inspire young minds.

Join us to see - and learn all about - some incredible creatures! Free and open to the public.

Trumbull Hall
Free
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Etna Library
6036433116
etna.library@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org

Artist Group Info

jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
Trumbull Hall
195 Etna Road
Etna, New Hampshire 03750
6036433116
jeff.metzler@hanovernh.org
https://www.etna-library.org/events

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