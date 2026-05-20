Monadnock Falconry at Leavitt Park

All ages. Monadnock Falconry offers the chance for nature enthusiasts of all ages to imagine life as a bird of prey! They are devoted to environmental education through first-hand experience of these amazing creatures rarely encountered up close in the wild. This program gives the opportunity to meet a Harris' Hawk and see it on the wing, while answering all your questions about their life histories and relation to their human handlers. The program is open to all, and will be held at the Leavitt Park Clubhouse at 334 Elm Street.