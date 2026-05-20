© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
As a 100% community-funded station, your sustained support is the heartbeat of our long-term health. Support NHPR with a sustaining or one-time gift today.

Monadnock Falconry at Leavitt Park

Monadnock Falconry at Leavitt Park

All ages. Monadnock Falconry offers the chance for nature enthusiasts of all ages to imagine life as a bird of prey! They are devoted to environmental education through first-hand experience of these amazing creatures rarely encountered up close in the wild. This program gives the opportunity to meet a Harris' Hawk and see it on the wing, while answering all your questions about their life histories and relation to their human handlers. The program is open to all, and will be held at the Leavitt Park Clubhouse at 334 Elm Street.

Leavitt Park House
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

info@laconialibrary.org
Leavitt Park House
334 Elm St
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.