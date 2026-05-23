Miss Maybell and her partner Charlie Judkins source their tunes from dusty old 78 records and antique sheet music, giving new life to songs created over 100 years ago! Miss Maybell & Her Ragtime Romeos play a large repertoire of Early Jazz, Ragtime and Blues. With this unique sound and dedication they were recently featured on The NPR Show “Person, Place, Thing” With Randy Cohen. Miss Maybell was also awarded "Best of NH" in 2017 for Americana Music!

"Miss Maybell plays banjo and taps her steel brushes on a tricked-out washboard. She also commands an impressive kazoo, but the secret weapon they unleash is Maybell’s vocals — deep and strong enough to join an angel choir with the likes of Bessie Smith and Billie Holiday." - New Hampshire Magazine

The group has also developed a large & devoted fan base on Social Media, with one of their recent Instagram videos going viral & amassing well over 3 Million views.

Friday, July 31 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $15 online in advance; $20 day of

Follow on Social Media:

YouTube: @missmaybellmusic

Facebook: facebook.com/missmaybell

Instagram: @miss_maybell

https://www.missmaybell.com/