Miss Julieann will present fun songs for kids and adults at the Old Meeting House of Francestown

The Francestown Old Meeting House, the George Bixby Memorial Library and the Grapevine are delighted to announce that Miss Julieann, award winning children’s musician and therapist, will perform on August 16 as part of the “Sundays at 4” free concert series. Julieann Hartley is a board certified music therapist, nature educator, illustrator and children's musician who brings a chorus of coping skills to her songs and a dazzling, roots-infused attitude with a therapeutic focus. Singer/songwriter Miss Julieann’s music is full of empathy, validation and encouragement. It celebrates kids just as they are and lays a foundation for developing resilience skills. Ideal for parents, teachers, therapists and all other adults, her songs are restorative, fun, and deeply moving.

After obtaining degrees in both music therapy and psychology, Julieann graduated from Anna Maria College as valedictorian. After many years working as a community music therapist, she released her first kids album, "Therapeutic Songs for Kids", which won a Parents' Choice award. She is currently focusing on putting together content for other therapists, teachers and parents to be able to help children develop the resilience skills they need to overcome life's inevitable challenges. She is passionate about introducing children to the wonders of nature and wild foods. In addition to doing concerts with kids, she loves to run workshops on safely foraging for wild foods, and acorn processing.

For more information on Miss Julieann go to https://www.missjulieann.com/about.html

Bring a picnic, lawn chairs or blankets and join us for our seventh summer 2026 event on the lawn of the Francestown Old Meeting House from 4 to 5pm on Sunday, August 16. In case of rain the concert will move indoors. The event is free but donations are welcome.