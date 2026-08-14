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MET Live in HD: Twenty Years of the Met in Cinemas: An Anniversary Celebration

MET Live in HD: Twenty Years of the Met in Cinemas: An Anniversary Celebration

Twenty Years of the Met in Cinemas is a celebration of the Met’s two decades of onstage glory as experienced in movie theaters, featuring highlights from the company’s collection of more than 185 extraordinary onscreen performances. Hosted by star soprano Renée Fleming, this special presentation will showcase unforgettable moments from some of opera’s greatest stars, culled from the series’ vast archive of transmissions, featuring such remarkable artists as Lise Davidsen, Natalie Dessay, Joyce DiDonato, Juan Diego Flórez, Elīna Garanča, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Jonas Kaufmann, Peter Mattei, Matthew Polenzani, Sondra Radvanovsky, Nadine Sierra, and, of course, Fleming herself.

Showroom
$25
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Showroom
603-352-2033
boxoffice@thecolonial.org
thecolonial.org
Showroom
20 Commercial St
Keene, New Hampshire 03431
https://www.showroomkeene.org/

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