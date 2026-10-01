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Meet Santa at the Jingle Bell Extravaganza

Meet Santa at the Jingle Bell Extravaganza

Enjoy a special ticketed holiday event at the Children’s Museum of New Hampshire in Dover! Meet Santa for a photo opportunity and receive a special gift. Engage in hands-on holiday craft activities and a magical science experiment, all while exploring the museum’s many interactive exhibits. On your way out, grab a special treat to enjoy on your trip home. Pajamas are welcome! Reserve your spots early; space is limited! Learn more online at https://childrens-museum.org/programs/jingle-bell-extravaganza/ including pricing information. Cost is $20/Members or $25/Non-members per person and children under 12 months of age are free. The snow date for this event is Sunday, December 20. Thank you to McLane Middleton and Cambridge Savings Bank for sponsoring this event. Sunday, December 13
Choose from 4 different times: 9–10:45am; 11:15am–1pm; 1:30–3:15pm; or 3:45–5:30pm

The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
$20-$25
09:00 AM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 13 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
The Children's Museum of New Hampshire
6 Washington Street
Dover, New Hampshire 03820
603-742-2002
questions@childrens-museum.org
https://childrens-museum.org/

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