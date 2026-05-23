Margaritas with the Medium - Maureen Hancock

PREMIUM SEATING INFO: Premium seats include Row A&B, VIP Booths and Mezzanine seats 1-18. These seats include a VIP Post-show Q&A, with some additional audience readings. This intimate Post-Show event takes place in upfront seating close to the stage with Maureen Hancock. Limited availability. **All other seats do not include the post show event.

GOLD MEMBERS get the Post Show event included with any seat.

*Not everyone receives a reading. *Ages 13 and up.

This is the most unique family reunion you’ll ever witness!

Maureen Hancock is an internationally renowned Spirit Medium, intuitive, teacher, lecturer, Holistic Healer, and author of the bestselling book, “The Medium Next Door: Adventures of a Real-Life Ghost Whisperer.” She is the star of the Style Network documentary, Psychic in Suburbia. Style Network along with ABC Media Productions, and the producers of The Ghost Whisperer.

Hancock has been interviewed by many national television, radio, and print publications, including CNN, Associated Press, VH1, Martha Stewart Living magazine & radio, The Boston Globe, Coast-to-Coast radio, WROR with Loren & Wally, several Town Square Media radio stations across the country (FUN107 locally), ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Television programs all over the country.

She has spent decades demystifying the overwhelming subject matter of death and helping individuals to flex their intuitive muscles and tap into messages from spirit. A teacher of sorts, Maureen’s work has brought comfort, hope, and healing to the masses. She has taught workshops on intuition building to law enforcement, medical professionals, financial experts, and the “Average Joe.” She spends much of her time giving back by assisting those with terminal illnesses, sitting with newly bereaved parents, aiding law enforcement- including the FBI, and motivational speaking about life after death, stress management, intuition, and perspective building.

Maureen was a recurring guest on the Ricki Lake Show and recently filmed a Television pilot for her own talk show!

Doors and Full Service Bar Open at 6:00 pm - Show Starts at 7:00