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Mandy Gonzalez - Sings Broadway

Mandy Gonzalez - Sings Broadway

Mandy Gonzalez is an American actress and singer, best known for her leading roles on Broadway. She originated the role of Nina Rosario in the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of the musical In the Heights. In 2010 and 2011, she played the role of Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked. She also played Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway cast of Hamilton for a six-year run, from 2016 to 2022. In 2024, she joined the cast as the alternate Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd's Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard.

Concerts in Town at Brewster Academy’s Anderson Hall
29-94
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Great Waters Summer Concerts
6035697710
info@greatwaters.org
https://greatwaters.org/
Concerts in Town at Brewster Academy’s Anderson Hall
205 S Main St
Wolfeboro, New Hampshire 03894
6035697710
tickets@greatwaters.org
https://greatwaters.org/

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