Mandy Gonzalez - Sings Broadway

Mandy Gonzalez is an American actress and singer, best known for her leading roles on Broadway. She originated the role of Nina Rosario in the Off-Broadway and Broadway productions of the musical In the Heights. In 2010 and 2011, she played the role of Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked. She also played Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway cast of Hamilton for a six-year run, from 2016 to 2022. In 2024, she joined the cast as the alternate Norma Desmond in Jamie Lloyd's Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard.