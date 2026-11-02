Local Artisan Makers Market at NHPL

Support local creators and mingle with your community, all while getting your holiday shopping done!

Please join us this Small Business Saturday for a very special North Hampton Makers Market! Stop by anytime from 10:00am to 1:00pm to shop the wares of North Hampton community creatives, just in time for the gift giving season.



Attending Vendors:

-Bergeron Crafts (sewn bags and aprons, wooden bowls)

-Diane Louise Paul (leather accessories)

-Carol Sanborn (woven baskets and table runners)

-North Hampton Historical Society (historical town merchandise)

-Lynnwood Designs (rugs and baskets)

-Mums Heart Jewelry (mixed media jewelry)

Event Date: Saturday, November 28th, 2026

Event Time: 10:00 am to 1:00pm

Event Location: Program Room | North Hampton Public Library | 239 Atlantic Avenue, North Hampton, NH 03862

Questions? Email Emily at programming.nhpl@gmail.com or call her at (603) 457-7983.