Local Artisan Makers Market at NHPL
Local Artisan Makers Market at NHPL
Support local creators and mingle with your community, all while getting your holiday shopping done!
Please join us this Small Business Saturday for a very special North Hampton Makers Market! Stop by anytime from 10:00am to 1:00pm to shop the wares of North Hampton community creatives, just in time for the gift giving season.
Attending Vendors:
-Bergeron Crafts (sewn bags and aprons, wooden bowls)
-Diane Louise Paul (leather accessories)
-Carol Sanborn (woven baskets and table runners)
-North Hampton Historical Society (historical town merchandise)
-Lynnwood Designs (rugs and baskets)
-Mums Heart Jewelry (mixed media jewelry)
Event Date: Saturday, November 28th, 2026
Event Time: 10:00 am to 1:00pm
Event Location: Program Room | North Hampton Public Library | 239 Atlantic Avenue, North Hampton, NH 03862
Questions? Email Emily at programming.nhpl@gmail.com or call her at (603) 457-7983.