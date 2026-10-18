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Little Pines Market Fall/Winter Kids Consignment Sale

Little Pines Market Fall/Winter Kids Consignment Sale

Shop thousands of new and gently used children’s items from local families at Little Pines Market’s Fall/Winter Kids Consignment Sale. Find clothing from newborn through teen sizes, shoes and boots, toys, books, baby gear, winter sports equipment and more—all organized for easy shopping.

Public shopping hours:
Friday, November 6: 11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.
Saturday, November 7: 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 8: 9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. Half-Price Sale on participating items.

Admission is free. Free tickets are encouraged for event reminders and easier entry; walk-ins are welcome subject to venue capacity. Little Pines Market is a locally owned seasonal consignment business. Our donation partner is Lakes Region Food Pantry and Thrift, and shoppers may make direct donations to the organization at the event.

Geneva Point Center
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Little Pines Market
hello@littlepinesmarket.com
https://www.littlepinesmarket.com/
Geneva Point Center
108 Geneva Point Road
Moultonborough, New Hampshire
603-677-6537
workshop@gurdyworld.com
https://www.genevapoint.org/

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