Little Pines Market Fall/Winter Kids Consignment Sale

Shop thousands of new and gently used children’s items from local families at Little Pines Market’s Fall/Winter Kids Consignment Sale. Find clothing from newborn through teen sizes, shoes and boots, toys, books, baby gear, winter sports equipment and more—all organized for easy shopping.

Public shopping hours:

Friday, November 6: 11:00 a.m.–7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 7: 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 8: 9:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. Half-Price Sale on participating items.

Admission is free. Free tickets are encouraged for event reminders and easier entry; walk-ins are welcome subject to venue capacity. Little Pines Market is a locally owned seasonal consignment business. Our donation partner is Lakes Region Food Pantry and Thrift, and shoppers may make direct donations to the organization at the event.