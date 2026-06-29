Litchfield USA 250th Birthday Celebration

The Town of Litchfield NH is celebrating our nation's 250th birthday by honoring our colonial and indigenous past by bringing together our community for an amazing party. We invite you to be part of this historic milestone.

For two days there will be a celebration of old fashion family fun. Pony rides; hot air balloon rides; hay rides; traditional field day games and old colonial games; art exhibits; face painting; an agricultural exhibit and petting zoo; live musical performances; dancers; crafts; vendors and a beer garden. Saturday only there will be a spectacular fireworks display at 9pm. Bring your own chair or blanket and come enjoy the fun! All events free of charge.

