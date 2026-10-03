Let's Go Orienteering at the Joe English Reservation in Amherst, NH

New Hampshire's Up North Orienteers invite everyone to come give recreational orienteering a try at the Joe English Reservation in Amherst on Saturday, October 10th.

October 10th lands in the height of fall foliage season – and a long weekend! It should be an ideal day for an outdoor activity like orienteering, an easy to learn sport that involves navigating between points using a map and compass. Think of it as treasure hunting in the great outdoors, appropriate for people of all ages and athletic abilities. You can participate individually or with friends and family.

Participants may register and start any time between 9:15 AM and 12 Noon. Experienced orienteers will be on hand at Joe English Reservation to welcome newcomers and help them learn the basics and get started on their first course.

Additional information, including directions to the assembly and parking areas, may be found at the Up North Orienteers web site, https://upnoor.org/event/nre-groton-town-forest-groton-ma/ . Questions may be sent to the event organizer, Jim Arsenault, at jearsenaul@aol.com .