Lenny Clarke LIVE

Boston comedy legend Lenny Clarke returns to The Park Theatre this November for his third appearance, bringing his unmistakable accent, outrageous storytelling and irrepressible New England wit back to Jaffrey. His comedy roots run deep in Boston and Cambridge: while working as a janitor to help put himself through UMass Boston, Clarke visited an open-mic night at Cambridge’s Ding Ho Chinese restaurant, watched the comedians and decided he could do it, too. He returned the following week and eventually became the club’s regular open-mic host, establishing himself during the Boston comedy explosion of the early 1980s. Rodney Dangerfield helped introduce him to a national audience with the HBO special Nothin’ Goes Right, and Clarke’s rise from local clubs to television and movies never erased the working-class humor that made him a hometown favorite.