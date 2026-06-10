Klezmer in Hancock!
Klezmer in Hancock!
Join Levyosn, a dynamic ensemble specializing in Yiddish songs and klezmer, for vibrant music and rich vocal harmonies. Their repertoire spans traditional and original works in Yiddish, Hebrew, Ladino, and English, drawing on Eastern European folk traditions to bring audiences into the heart of Yiddish culture. Purchase tickets at www.musiconnorwapond.org.
First Congregational Church of Hancock
$30 / Students AND the adult who brings them are free.
04:00 PM - 05:15 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Music on Norway Pond
First Congregational Church of Hancock
47 Main StHancock, New Hampshire 03449