Kittery Community Market | Sunday, June 28th| 10-2 PM
Kittery Community Market | Sunday, June 28th| 10-2 PM
June 28 at Kittery Community Market
Important Details
Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Location: Post Office Square, Kittery, Maine
Parking: Additional parking available on Shapleigh Rd, at KeyBank, and at Kennebunk Savings
Musician: Taylor Marie
Kid's Activity: Scavenger Hunt
We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:
Maine Harvest Bucks
Kid's PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week
Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth and receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit
Bumper Crop
Description
Summer is in full swing, and the market is buzzing with fresh food, handmade goods, and live music by Taylor Marie. Stop by for a fun and vibrant Sunday filled with local shopping, friendly faces, and all the early summer charm that makes the Kittery Community Market such a special part of the season.
At the Market
Shop for fresh produce , flowers , meat , seafood , eggs , prepared foods , baked goods , vegan and gluten-free items , all-natural soap and skin care , refillables , knife and tool sharpening , and handmade artisan crafts . Located at Post Office Square, it's easy to make a day of it with brunch at Blue Mermaid and a brew at Tributary Brewing Co.
Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:
Beach Pea Baking Co - Golden Harvest - Tapley Insurance - Irene Bowen, Edward Jones - Tributary Brewing Co - Blue Mermaid - Aland Realty - Kennebunk Savings - Carl's Meat Market - Kittery Trading Post - Life Starts Here Chiropractic - Alice + Bird Interiors - Footprints Food Pantry - Plates for Change - Pepperrell Cove - Piscataqua Animal Hospital - Kittery Eye
Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.
Learn more at: www.kitterycommunitymarket.com
Contact: kitterycommunitymarket@gmail.com
URLs:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3617479-0?pid=10413
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3617479-2?pid=10413
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3617479-3?pid=10413
Date and Time: Sunday, 28 June 2026 at 10:00 - 14:00
Venue details: Kittery Community Market, 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, Maine, 03904, United States
Category: Community | Markets