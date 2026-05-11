Kittery Community Market | Sunday, June 28th| 10-2 PM

June 28 at Kittery Community Market

Important Details

Date: Sunday, June 28, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Location: Post Office Square, Kittery, Maine

Parking: Additional parking available on Shapleigh Rd, at KeyBank, and at Kennebunk Savings

Musician: Taylor Marie

Kid's Activity: Scavenger Hunt

We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:

Maine Harvest Bucks

Kid's PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week

Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth and receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit

Bumper Crop

Description

Summer is in full swing, and the market is buzzing with fresh food, handmade goods, and live music by Taylor Marie. Stop by for a fun and vibrant Sunday filled with local shopping, friendly faces, and all the early summer charm that makes the Kittery Community Market such a special part of the season.

At the Market

Shop for fresh produce , flowers , meat , seafood , eggs , prepared foods , baked goods , vegan and gluten-free items , all-natural soap and skin care , refillables , knife and tool sharpening , and handmade artisan crafts . Located at Post Office Square, it's easy to make a day of it with brunch at Blue Mermaid and a brew at Tributary Brewing Co.

Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:

Beach Pea Baking Co - Golden Harvest - Tapley Insurance - Irene Bowen, Edward Jones - Tributary Brewing Co - Blue Mermaid - Aland Realty - Kennebunk Savings - Carl's Meat Market - Kittery Trading Post - Life Starts Here Chiropractic - Alice + Bird Interiors - Footprints Food Pantry - Plates for Change - Pepperrell Cove - Piscataqua Animal Hospital - Kittery Eye

Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.

Learn more at: www.kitterycommunitymarket.com

Contact: kitterycommunitymarket@gmail.com

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3617479-0?pid=10413

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3617479-2?pid=10413

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3617479-3?pid=10413

Date and Time: Sunday, 28 June 2026 at 10:00 - 14:00

Venue details: Kittery Community Market, 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, Maine, 03904, United States

Category: Community | Markets